Montreal police arrested a 16-year-old youth during a downtown Sunday night protest inspired by events in France, where both protests and destructive riots have taken place.
The protests in France erupted after teenager Nahel Merzouk was killed last week by police in a Paris suburb. In the days following, cars and buildings have been torched, including the home of a French Mayor.
The Suburban saw some activity about 9 p.m. Sunday, when police positioned themselves as youth gathered in the area of Best Buy on Ste. Catherine Street West. At one point, youth were seen running down the street with police following. Officers later positioned themselves nearby in case there was further trouble. We heard that a protest involving youths had lost focus and that firecrackers had been thrown earlier.
SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban Monday morning that the protest had begun around 6 p.m. in the area of the Eaton Centre and that social media posts made it clear it was inspired by what was taking place in France.
“More than 100 gathered in front of the Eaton Centre, some were wearing masks and at some point, there were fireworks thrown in the air,” he explained. “There was some police intervention because of that, and because some people wanted to go into the Eaton Centre and wanted to break some stuff inside, we had reason to believe that they were going to do that, so they intervened to make sure they didn’t go in. At a certain point, we asked Eaton Centre security to lock the doors to make sure no one would go in.”
Brabant said the one arrest, of a 16-year-old male, was in connection with a death threat against a police officer. Two municipal bylaw tickets were also handed out “for a fight in the public domain.”
Regarding the later activity around Best Buy, Brabant said there were indeed youths gathering again to possibly throw fireworks and cause more mischief.
“So there was an intervention to either arrest them or make them go away to make sure they didn’t break anything.”
Brabant said no police officers or citizens were injured.
