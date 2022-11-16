The anti-gang division of the SPVM made 10 arrests of members of a Montreal-based drug and arms trafficking ring operating between Montreal and Toronto, and the group's leader is still at large, the Montreal police announced Nov. 16.
"The alleged leader of the group, Emmanuel Puthyra Roy, 35, remains on the run and the help of the population is requested in order to trace him," says an SPVM statement.
The search for the ring began this past June.
At that time, "the first phase of this police investigation called AUXO had dismantled a network that was sourcing weapons and narcotics in the Toronto area and then selling it all in Montreal and its surroundings. Searches conducted at various locations in Quebec and Ontario led to the seizure of eight handguns; an AR 15 type assault rifle; $2.1 million of cocaine; $1.3 million in cash; $1.1 million of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth) and nearly 170,000 tablets of fentanyl and metonitazene, which are powerful opioids.... Members of the network are said to have acted as suppliers to certain criminal groups," said to be the Hell's Angels.
The 10 suspects were arrested in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines "and in the Ontario municipality of Richmond Hill.
"The individuals apprehended are Patrick-Olivier Gravel, 28; Maxime Renault, 36; Jean-Michel Renault, 31; Kepler Philogene, 38; Marie-Pier Archambault, 31; Sarah Majano-Blanchard, 28, and Alexandre Lacasse, 37, and Jessica Nicolas, 38. Detained in Bordeaux prison, Sami Hashemi Pour, 26, and Nicolas Monifère-Lafetière, 20, are also the subject of an arrest warrant."
They face "several charges related to drug possession and trafficking. Five of them will also be charged with possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking."
The arrests were made "with the close cooperation of the York Regional Police Service, the Laval Police Service, the Terrebonne Police Service, the Richelieu Saint-Laurent Police Intermunicipal Board and the Mirabel Police Service. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) ensures prosecution via the Bureau of Serious Crime and Special Affairs."
As for Roy, the alleged leader of the trafficking ring "faces several counts of gangsterism, drug trafficking and possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking. Anyone with information about him can contact 911 or his neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. The SPVM thanks the population for its cooperation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.