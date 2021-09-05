SPVM looking into overnight gunfire in St. Laurent

The area of Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue in St. Laurent.

The SPVM is looking into reports of gunfire that took place about 4:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 5 in the area of Jean-Gascon Street and Felix Leclerc Avenue in the borough of St. Laurent, according to media reports.

Police discovered that a bullet hit the door of a residence on Jean-Gascon. No one was injured, reports say.

Later in the morning, a gun and bullet casings were found as well.

