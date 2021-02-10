SPVM looking into anti-Semitic Tik Tok video

The Montreal police hate crimes unit is looking an anti-Semitic video posted to the popular social media platform Tik Tok, after they were alerted by Montrealer Lauren Lieberman.
Tik Tok has since removed the video, saying it violated its community guidelines. According to media reports, the offending poster was responding to a posted question, “tell me you’re Jewish without telling me you’re Jewish.” Reports say a man responded in French, “I’m not Jewish, but I want to adopt one....I even made them a bed so that they can feel at home.”
The video then shows a pillow and blanket in the poster’s oven, a reference to Jews burned in crematoria during the Holocaust.
“I have an obligation to stand up to anti-Semitism and all forms of hate,” Lieberman wrote on social media. “Online hate is at an all-time high, especially with people cowardly sitting behind their keyboards.”
Lieberman told the media that she asked the poster for an explanation and apology, and the poster’s response was that the intention was not to offend, but to provoke a laugh.
“Some found it funny, but several people who lost members of their family during [the Holocaust] took it very badly and I understand their point of view,” the poster wrote. “I would also like to take the time to say sorry to each community or person that this video may have affected, views and followers count less than the well-being of a person in my opinion.”
Lieberman also told the media that there are other anti-Semitic videos on Tik Tok, such as people dressed in concentration camp uniforms.
Honest Reporting Canada, which monitors the media for anti-Israel and anti-Semitic bias, lauded Lieberman “for her efforts to expose this vile example of anti-Semitism and have it removed.”
B’nai Brith Canada also reacted, posting on Twitter, “now is the time to begin to formulate ways to limit what can be said online, with real consequences for spewing hate.”
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) urged the community in general to continue the effort to “stop online anti-Semitism from going viral. If you have kids with the TikTok app, talk to them about the dangers of online hate.
“Have you seen antisemitic or hateful content on your social media feed? Flag it and let us know. Learn more at www.cija.ca/report-online-hate/.”
CIJA also announced it and Jewish Federations are launching a campaign this week calling on the federal government to confront online hate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.