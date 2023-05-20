SPVM investigating yet another St. Laurent fire

The SPVM is investigating one of many suspected arson attacks in St. Laurent, this one at a business at Montée de Liesse near Côte de Liesse, in the western sector of the borough.
The SPVM and Montreal fire department responded to a 911 call 5:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the window of the business was broken, but no incendiary devices were found. The fire, which caused minor damage, was quickly brought under control. There were no injuries and no arrests as of Saturday morning.
The SPVM is checking surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation.
Many other suspected arsons have taken place in recent months at businesses in St. Laurent, including one May 9 at McCaffrey; six cars were destroyed by fire around 11:25 p.m. April 26 at Lebeau near the Metropolitan Expressway, in the southeastern section of the borough; the Bab Sharqi restaurant was targeted several times, another fire took place in mid-March at Bois Franc and Miniac, and two others took place Feb. 16 and March 7 at businesses near Montée de Liesse.
