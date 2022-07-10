SPVM investigating Molotov cocktail, gunshot incidents

The SPVM is investigating incidents that occurred early Sunday morning, one involving a Molotov cocktail and the other involving gunshots.
The Molotov cocktail, meant to start a fire, was thrown through the window of a beauty salon located at Hochelaga St. near Paul-Pau Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
A call to 911 was received at 1:45 a.m. Sunday and firefighters responded and prevented a fire from starting — as a result, there was no major damage. The arson squad is investigating.
A little more than an hour later, at 3 a.m., police were alerted to gunshots taking place at St. Hubert St. near Beaubien St. in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. They are trying to determine what happened.
"There could have been an altercation that occurred outside," SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois told the media. No victims were found and the K-9 unit was called in. Police are investigating.
