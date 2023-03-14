SPVM investigating latest St. Laurent fire

The SPVM's arson squad is investigating the latest of several fires that have taken place in the borough of St. Laurent this year.
This one took place in the area of Bois Franc and Miniac at around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at a business with a sign saying DrBumper.ca. That establishment provides auto body services.
The fire, which caused what is considered to be significant damage, was under control by the time police arrived. Police say a person broke a window to start the fire, but no incendiary object was found at the scene.
Many of the fires that have taken place in the borough, criminal or not, have occurred at the start of the working week. They include:
• Lit Mural at Montée de Liesse near Côte Vertu on March 7. An accelerant were found inside the premises after windows were smashed.
• T.I.M.E. Cargo at McCaffrey near Montée de Liesse on Feb. 16. An accelerant was found in this case as well, and a window was also smashed.
• On Jan. 23, an industrial building was destroyed on Pitfield Blvd. between Thimens and Henri Bourassa. That incident was not considered a criminal act.
• A fire, not considered to be criminal, took place Feb. 2 at a former Portuguese restaurant on Décarie Blvd, battled by 90 firefighters.
• Two firebombings at two restaurants on Marcel-Laurin Blvd., set 40 minutes apart on Feb. 9.
Other recent fires:
• A Molotov cocktail attack in November on Montpellier.
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent. A person was arrested in December after another arson attempt.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
• This past July, Montreal police investigated the suspected arson of a vacant building on Marcel Laurin Blvd. near Laval Road.
• Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested last March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPVM in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street a week earlier.
• Two borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. last Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
• Some cars were burned in local driveways in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.