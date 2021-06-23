Motorists on the island of Montreal, beginning July 1, must call an exclusive towing service if their car breaks down, is involved in an accident, blocks traffic and/or poses a danger, the Montreal police department (SPVM) announced.
- “These exclusive towing areas do not apply to vehicles that break down in private or public parking areas or on the expressway network that crosses the Island of Montreal, which is already covered by the 4141 service,” says an SPVM statement. “In general, any driver involved in one of these situations (breakdown or accident) must dial 9-1-1. If a police officer is at the scene, he will contact the towing company. If no police officer is at the scene, the driver must dial 9-1-1. The call taker will put the driver in contact with the towing company.”
The police department statement added that the introduction of the exclusive towing “follows the recommendations made by the Bureau de l’inspecteur général (BIG) in a report published in 2017.
“These new measures aim to standardize towing operations across the territory of the agglomeration of Montreal and provide road users with a quality service and regulated rates.”
The towing rate will be $107 for vehicles that weigh 3,000 kg or less; $155 for a vehicle weighing more than 3,000 kg, but less than 8,000 kg, and for which a towing vehicle is on site for a maximum of 30 minutes, with an added $58.46 for each additional half-hour; and $235 for a vehicle that weighs more than 8,000 kg and for which a towing vehicle is on site for a maximum of 30 minutes, with an extra charge of $104.50 for each additional half-hour.
For more information, visit spvmremorquage.ca.
