Montreal Police (SPVM) released a statement reminding citizens that being out during the curfew is forbidden, except for anyone stuck in a conjugal violence situation.
During the current pandemic lockdown, the SPVM noted that “children and victims of violence are deprived of their usual support network.” And the risks of violence in abusive relationships is all too true.
Each of us should be on the lookout for clues to intervene if people need help,” noted the SPVM. “As police officers, family members or neighbours, we all have a role to play for the security of all.
Women’s Shelters and agencies that help victims of conjugal violence are still open.
Anyone looking for help can call anytime at 1.800.363.9010. if the situation is not deemed urgent, help with aid resources can be reached by calling 811.
According to the SPVM, in 2019, there were 16,000 calls to 911 regarding situations of conjugal violence. In Montreal, 25% of all violent crimes reported stem from conjugal violence as well as 17% of all homicides.
