SPVM dismantlles major drug network

The Montreal police has announced that its Organized Crime Division has dismantled a major synthetic drug production and distribution network. A dozen searches [took place] in Montreal, Lanaudière, Mauricie, the Laurentians and Ontario.
The announcement says the network "used a complex fraud scheme involving the processing and trading of gold. Gold-related fraud alone represents more than $31 million in taxes not reimbursed to the State. The investigation also revealed the activities of another network, linked to the illegal production and sale of cannabis."
The investigation began in April 2018.
"The suspects used numbered companies and [individuals] to carry out fraudulent transactions. The investigation showed that the organization would have raised more than $31 million thanks to its gold sale and resale scheme. The pure (non-taxable) gold was turned into impure (taxable) gold and sold to a refiner in Toronto, with the suspects keeping the tax amount. Pure gold was then bought back from the refiner and turned back into impure gold in a circular fraud scheme. The money from this scheme was then reinvested in new fraudulent transactions, thus multiplying the profits of this network. Different caches of money were used to hide the sums withdrawn from these frauds."
The investigation "also uncovered the activities of another criminal network, this time involved in the illegal production and sale of cannabis. Its members used nominees to obtain certificates from Health Canada for the production of cannabis for medical purposes. The cannabis produced was then resold on the black market.
The cannabis-related seizures included "1,683 cannabis plants, 245 pounds of dried cannabis ready for resale, three kg of hashish, 1.2 kg of cocaine and 1,108 MDMA tablets."
The overall report of seizures included "three kilos of pure gold (estimated value of $225,000), watches and jewellery (estimated value of $1,866,459) and cash ($865,465)
"Various counts included fraud, conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder the proceeds of crime as well as cultivation and distribution of cannabis. Twenty-eight people are the subject of an arrest warrant (10 people arrested so far), and 59 search warrants executed. Searches were carried out in residences and cars, mainly in Montreal, but also in Laval, in the Laurentians, in Montérégie and in Toronto.
"The SPVM would like to thank the many partners who collaborated in this vast investigation: Canada Revenue Agency, Canada Border Services Agency, Serious Crime and Special Affairs Bureau, Royal Canadian Mint, Attorney General of Quebec, Revenu Quebec , Health Canada, Toronto Police Service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.