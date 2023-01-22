The SPVM's North Criminal Investigations Section has arrested and charged Éric Vervais, 48, with 36 counts of breaking and entering, 27 counts of theft and concealment and 11 counts of possession of burglary tools.
Vervais "had been wanted since the end of December in connection with a series of break-ins targeting businesses located in the boroughs of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and Plateau Mont-Royal," an SPVM announcement says. "He was arrested in the Centre-Sud district on January 14. He then appeared at the Montreal courthouse."
The SPVM's investigation section credited officers from stations 38 (Plateau Mont-Royal) and 44 (Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie) for the arrest and for securing the areas involved.
The Montreal police also advised businesses to follow prevention tips, including:
• "Make sure the exterior exits of your business are well lit."
• "Do not use tinted windows that darken the interior of your business."
• "Clear the windows of your business so as not to obstruct its visibility from the outside."
• "Light up the interior of your business at night."
• "Install a video surveillance system."
• "Make sure the civic number is clearly visible at the front and back of your business."
• "A practical guide entitled Are your belongings safe is available in French and English. It will allow you to identify the points of vulnerability in your business and the measures to be taken to remedy them. Do not hesitate to consult your neighbourhood station."
The SPVM is inviting merchants to "immediately dial 911 to report any theft of which they have been victims."
