SPVM busts break and enter gang

The SPVM announced Friday that it busted four members of a gang that perpetrated break-ins at big box and jewellery stores in Montreal, Lachute and Ottawa for the past two years.
The arrests took place March 29.
"The cell under investigation could be responsible for other similar thefts that have been committed in Montreal, elsewhere in Quebec and in Ontario," an SPVM statement says.
The investigation was carried out by the SPVM's East Investigation Section, and other entities.
"Searches were also carried out in Mirabel, Mille-Isles and Saint-Colomban. The suspects apprehended are four men aged 43 to 57. They were released on a promise to appear."
The SPVM statement explains that "in the four thefts recorded so far, the modus operandi of the thieves was similar. They succeeded in entering the targeted businesses, in the evening or during the night, using sophisticated means. Once inside, they concentrated their efforts on the safes and on the high-value items. They then fled with large amounts of cash, jewellery and merchandise."
The Montreal police added that "anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
