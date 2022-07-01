SPVM arrests two for car theft, recover 11 vehicles

The SPVM arrested two individuals on suspicion of car theft June 12, and as a result recovered 11 stolen vehicles, the police announced Thursday.
Station 42 officers in St. Léonard arrested Maikol Richard Martinez Cabrera in a parking lot as he was entering a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen. In collaboration with the SPVM's East Criminal Investigation Section, "various elements led the attention of the police to an address located in the north of the city.
"Arriving near the scene, officers noticed a second suspect, Firas Al Najem, driving another stolen van," an SPVM statement says. "After arresting him, the police found on him the remote control for the door of a nearby garage. The place was searched once the required warrant was obtained. Inside, officers found nine other stolen vehicles which were immediately seized."
The SPVM added that the two suspects "were taken into custody the same day.
"They appeared the next day at the Montreal courthouse to face charges of conspiracy, receiving more than $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and an automobile master key. They were released pending the next stage of legal proceedings subject to the fulfillment of several conditions. The investigation is also continuing to establish if the suspects could be linked to other thefts and if they could have acted with the help of accomplices. Police officers from PDQ 39 also participated in the operation that led to these seizures."
The police also offered some car theft prevention tips:
• "Install a tracking system on your car to find it in case of theft."
• "Get a case or box that blocks the signal from your smart key."
• "Equip your vehicle with an ignition interlock. This system prevents the flow of fuel when starting."
• "Chisel the windows as well as the major parts of your vehicle."
• "Install a device to slow down the thief, such as an anti-theft bar on the steering wheel or a lock on the on-board diagnostic system."
