The SPVM made three arrests May 10 and 11 for fires that took place in the boroughs of St. Laurent, LaSalle and St. Léonard.
On May 11, Jupiter Sene, 18, was arrested right after a fire that took place at 1:15 a.m. that night at a LaSalle business on Thierry near Turley.
"A vehicle was used to set fire to the business," an SPVM statement says. "The suspect appeared at the Montreal courthouse and faces charges of arson and break and enter. The investigation continues regarding the involvement of another suspect in this event."
At 7:40 p.m. May 10, "a 20-year-old suspect was apprehended in Sorel-Tracy in connection with an attempted arson committed the day before on an industrial building on McCaffrey in St.Laurent.
"He was released on a promise to appear. A second suspect was reportedly involved in the same event and the investigation is ongoing."
Numerous arsons have taken place in St. Laurent in recent months, some targeting Arab restaurants. A previous arson took place on McCaffrey, at T.I.M.E. Cargo, in February. A more recent fire took place May 7 at a business at Beaulac near Côte Vertu.
And on May 10, Simon Bilodeau, 38, was apprehended "shortly after the start of an arson attack on a business on Provencher in St. Léonard. The apprehended suspect appeared at the Montreal courthouse and is charged with arson and possession of incendiary materials."
The SPVM is asking that "anyone who has information to send us is encouraged to do so by going to the neighbourhood station, calling 911 or by sharing information, anonymously and confidentially, via Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.
"The information [can] prove key in the development of the investigations underway by the SPVM's arson and explosives team."
