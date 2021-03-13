*If you did not move your clock ahead one hour last evening before bed, you are now 1 hour late. Do it now!
It's that time of year again when we give up the hour we gained back in November. Daylight Savings Time started at 2am Sunday morning. Move your clocks ahead one hour. We can all enjoy the extra daylight Sunday evening, with the sun setting at 7:00 PM.
We move back to standard time on November 7th.
