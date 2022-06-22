Speeding solution proposed to CSL council

Montreal resident Michael Shafter proposed a possible solution to speeding in Côte St. Luc, an extra notation indicating at what speed a fine will be handed out.
Shafter, speaking to Côte St. Luc council at the June 13 public meeting, pointed out that his children have moved to that city.
“One thing my children would appreciate — slow down the speeds,” he said. “How do you do it? Simply by adding an adhesive to the speed sign of the citation speed, just a little bit above the posted speed. I think that everybody, fearing to go over that speed, will keep it a lot closer to the posted speed.”
There are similar signs on Ontario highways, indicating what fines will be issued if drivers go above a particular speed.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein replied that the city has many ideas in terms of reducing speed.
“And, of course, the police are our best allies. In western CSL, we have a lot of these sidewalks that we’re building out. We’ve always had speed bumps, we’re adding them. But your idea is good. The Director of Communications could study the thought of posting more information of what the ticket [fine] would be if you go above a particular speed.”
Shafter said, “I say it on behalf of not only our children, but our seniors. Most people know what to do, other people jaywalk, or take a little more time to cross the street, with the grace of God, that they get to the other side.
“Give it some thought. I’d like you to be the first municipality on the island to do it because you guys are the first to do everything.”
