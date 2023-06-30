Traffic is about to get a little slower across Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
The borough Authorized its technical studies division to obtain approvals from the city’s Service de l'urbanisme et de la mobilité so that studies can be carried out to reduce speed limits on four main arteries of the borough’s major road network.
The borough wants to reduce limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. on Décarie (on both sides of the highway between Monkland and the borough’s northern limit); Côte-Saint-Luc Road and Jean-Talon in the borough’s territory; and Saint-Jacques, (including Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue from des Tanneries to the east, and the portion of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to the west.)
These roads are part of the arterial network of the city of Montreal and changes must first be addressed to the SUM, which can support them or delegate it to the borough. Subject to the availability of budgets, the SUM is responsible for financing studies, the cost integrating the programming of traffic lights and the development proposal around $400,000-500,000. It should also be noted that, considering the importance of these arteries and their complementarity with the highway network, the MTQ must be consulted, along with Montreal Police (SPVM) and fire department (SIM).
“We do not have a timeline as of now on when the changes would take effect” the borough’s Marie-Dominique Giguère told The Suburban. “We do indeed have to work with city-center and MTQ to reduce speeds on arteries that provide direct access to highways,” she said, adding, “We have been and will continue being in touch with our colleagues to make it happen.”
17 local streets
Smaller local arteries are also targeted and reductions will be implemented by the borough with signage erected as of this fall. The borough’s technical studies division says modification of the speed limit can be carried out on several axes. Limits will be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on Van Horne, Decelles south of Côte-Sainte-Catherine; Côte-des-Neiges south of Queen-Mary; Royalmount and Paré west of the Town of Mount Royal. Arterial/collector streets with a speed limit of 40 km/h being lowered to 30 km/h are Barclay; Plamondon; Édouard-Montpetit; de Vimy; Fielding; Monkland; Notre-Dame-de-Grâce; Côte-Saint-Antoine; Darlington south of Côte-Sainte-Catherine; Willowdale;- Louis-Collin; Girouard north of Monkland.
These roadways fit into local residential or commercial environments says borough documents. “These axes make part of the arterial network, but are characterized as collectors, so they have moderate vehicular flows with, in most cases, one traffic lane in each direction. With the improvements made, we believe that motorists will adapt their driving and that safety of vulnerable road users will be ensured.”
The costs are approximately $15,000 for the purchase and installation of new signs which will be this fall, depending on availability of the city signage and marking division.
