House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota agreed with a federal Conservative challenge to a Board of Internal Economy decision imposing a vaccine mandate on the House of Commons.
The Speaker ruled Thursday that the Commons' governing body "exceeded its authority in a way that conflicts with the privileges of the House.”
“The board’s decision to restrict access to the precinct only to those who are fully vaccinated or who have a valid medical exemption, including members, has the effect of putting conditions on members’ participation in the proceedings of the House,” Rota added.
But according to media reports, MPs still need to be fully vaccinated or have a recognized medical exemption to enter the area of the Commons, because of a sitting motion passed by the Liberals and NDP.
Chief Conservative opposition whip Blake Richards had raised the issue, saying he did not have a problem with the vaccine mandate but the way in which it was decided upon by the board. He also said the rights of those in Parliament should not be "tossed out."
Rota also told the Commons Thursday that “all medical exemptions, whether for members or for staff, are reviewed by the health and safety personnel of the House administration. Anyone with a valid exemption must provide a recent negative COVID-19 test result in order to access the buildings in the precinct.”
Richards responded that the matter will not be further pursued. “I believe [the Speaker] certainly has established that the principle that the Board of Internal Economy does not have the independent authority to deny members access to the precinct, therefore I am satisfied with the ruling, and I think the fact that that precedent has been set is satisfactory."
