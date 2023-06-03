Speak out against Bills 96, C-13: Former MP Bakopanos

The community should speak out against Quebec's new language law Bill 96 and the federal Bill C-13, the modernization of the Official Languages Act that has references to Quebec's Charter of the French Language, former longtime Liberal MP Eleni Bakopanos told the Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG recently.
Bakopanos, emphasizing that she was speaking on her own behalf and not that of the Quebec Community Groups Network, of which she is a board member, detailed when parts of Bill 96 came and are coming into effect.
"I want people to wake up and know this is really coming," she told The Suburban. "It's coming in our schools, it's coming in our CEGEPs, in any government office that's provincial. We're greatly affected already, the OQLF has gone out on a rampage, as far as I'm concerned, because they have more powers, to investigate. There were the incidents recently with Ye Olde Orchard Pub, but that's been going on for many, many years under all administrations. I think that will be accelerated because of Bill 96. To me, having worked in politics for a very long time in this province, I think we have to wake up and speak up because the Quebec Community Groups Network cannot do it alone. Neither can individuals do it alone."
The former MP added that people "should speak to their MNAs, to send letters to Premier François Legault. We really have to take a stand and not say 'at this age, it doesn't matter,' it does matter for our children and grandchildren.
"Recent statistics also showed that anglophones are less likely to be employed in this province, and you and I know that most of the second and third generation are perfectly bilingual, my kids speak three languages perfectly, but they will not be treated in the same way, it seems, and what Bill 96 does is empower people who may have had a certain leaning towards not agreeing with bilingual people occupying posts. I'd like to, think, on an individual level, that we all agree French needs to be strengthened in Quebec."
Bakopanos also agreed with Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather's objections to the federal Bill C-13. He was the only MP to vote against it.
"He did have support from some of his other colleagues, to be fair.... It's putting Bill 96 in the preamble of the bill and two other areas....Never have I seen, in all my time as a parliamentarian, a federal bill include in the body of a bill, a provincial bill."
Bakopanos also said she cannot understand why the federal Liberals whipped most of his MPs into voting for Bill C-13. She said that in most cases, it's difficult for MPs in a minority ruling party to vote against their party.
"But in this case, if I was the House leader, knowing that the opposition parties will all vote for the bill, there was no real danger in terms of allowing some MPs who wanted to send a message because their constituents are concerned, to have the option of not voting for the bill. It wasn't a vote of confidence."
