Spas slam reopening plan

Quebec’s spa owners say the Legault government’s deconfinement plans are all wet.
“The inconsistency of Santé publique and government decisions to leave spas closed when indoor places (performance halls, cinemas, arenas, places of worship, etc.) will reopen allowing up to 500 people at a time” is inconceivable according to the Association québécoise des spas (AQS).
The Premier and the Minister of Health do not understand how the industry works says AQS president Véronyque Tremblay. “I invite them, come visit our establishments, and you will discover the nonsense of your decision.”
Strom Spa’s Joël-Simon Gélinas did not mince words, calling the measures “another improvisation from the Legault government. There is no logic behind these first two phases of deconfinement. I can't believe spas aren't part of the reopening when we know our spas are experts in health. Spas are more than safe.” Spas do not promote close contact, owners contend, as visitors usually come alone or as a couple, so it is natural to respect social distancing and family bubbles.
AQS board president Valérie Guertin says “spas are not gyms and even less bars. We have to stop being confused with them.” With physical distancing, spas were already operating at 50% capacity, added Geneviève Émond of Bota Bota in Montreal. “In addition, we welcomed a lot less than 500 people at a time, and mostly in the open air.”
The association says Quebec spas, numbering about 140, contribute to the physical and mental well-being of 2 million Quebecers each year. “The benefits of thermotherapy on health are well known and recognized and often even prescribed by health specialists as complementary or preventive care in several Scandinavian and European countries and increasingly in Quebec,” says Spas Eastman’s Jocelyna Dubuc. “This decision is incomprehensible.”
In an open letter to the government, Tremblay says during the period that spa establishments were open last year, there were no outbreaks of COVID-19. “None when hundreds of thousands of people have visited our spas.” Facilities are vast and mostly outdoors, she says, “respecting very high standards of hygiene and sanitation is part of our DNA. Our reputation depends on it. We have even invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to tighten our protocols.”
The AQS says owners can “no longer bear the financial losses caused by the Premier's stubbornness,” Tremblay stating that just before the holiday season, with just a few hours notice, the spas were closed again, and more than half of establishments have recorded losses of more than $200,000 each” and each closure decree leads to the layoff of 2,000 employees.
The survival of a booming industry, the health of the population and the economic health of the regions are at stake, says the association, and “sick or depressed people are expensive for a health network.”
“This can not go on” Tremblay told the government. “Our request is simple: let us open now or clearly justify your decision to keep us closed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.