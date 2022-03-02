Longueuil firm Letenda unveiled its new generation of zero-emission transit buses this week.
Entirely engineered in Quebec and the result of six years of research and effort, the Electrip is an electrically powered city bus designed to withstand Canada’s winter conditions. “The Electrip is perfectly suited for transportation companies wishing to reduce their environmental impact and optimize their operations while moving towards sustainable mobility” said the five-year-old company’s president and CEO Nicolas Letendre. “Our product is complementary to the existing electric vehicle offer for public transit due to its size and innovative design."
With a redesigned geometry to ensure comfort and maneuverability, and inspired by the aeronautics industry, the ultra-lightweight, long-range, 9-meter intermediate bus boasts with superior energy efficiency ensuring excellent performance in winter conditions.
The vehicle has a modular structure made mainly of aluminum and depending on configuration chosen, can accommodate up to 45 people, including 24 seated passengers and up to 6 wheelchairs. The Electrip is also designed to facilitate the integration of the latest intelligent and autonomous vehicle technologies.
Electrification of transit has been a main element of the Quebec government’s economic development and greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies. “With the launch of its zero-emission city bus, Letenda is demonstrating that Quebec has all the expertise needed to excel in the commercial electric transportation sector,” said Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon. “It is with such achievements that we will be able to build a successful ecosystem in the battery, commercial electric vehicle, battery recycling and green energy sectors.”
View a video about Electrip at letenda.com/en/electrip
