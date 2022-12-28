Sorting out life, one load at a time. For some it's a mere apron to press, for others a uniform to wear, others a towel to fold; but still for others, that piece of fabric serves as a sturdy stepping stone towards a better future.
That’s the raison-d’être of StreetSuds, a social enterprise helping some of the city’s most vulnerable seek a pathway to employment, and which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier last spring.
The small commercial laundry tucked in the back of the old Grover textile building on Parthenais St., a few blocks from the northern foot of the Jacques Cartier Bridge, is a subsidiary of the St-James Drop-In Centre, which offers resources for the downtown population dealing with a combination of issues related to homelessness, mental illness and addiction.
StreetSuds was founded in 2012 as a vehicle for meaningful change for a specific clientele, says general manager and NDG resident Matthew Kerr. The project was entered in McGill University’s Dobson Cup social enterprise competition and won a cash prize of $5,000. “It was a big deal, that's how it got started,” Kerr told The Suburban. Those funds along with generous support from Hockey Helps the Homeless funded the laundry’s first steps and first machines.
StreetSuds currently employs 13 people – including Kerr and two full-time managers – along with 10 workers directed through Emploi-Québec’s PAAS-ACTION social assistance and support program. The work re-insertion program offers eligible welfare recipients an extra $130 monthly allowance and reimbursement of transportation or childcare expenses on top of their monthly benefits.
Individuals work 20 hours a week based on a one-year contract. “We help them with life skills, and routines that they can manage,” says Kerr, adding employees are referred from a variety of sources including the homeless shelter system, from Arrimage employment service and other organizations dealing with mental illness. “We work on goals and objectives, relationships, conflict resolution, budgeting; we regularly check in with them on their progress and how they feel about the work.”
St-James Drop-In Centre director Alain Spitzer says StreetSuds was conceived “because we had a lot of men and women who have been homeless, recipients of our services, that were really very good workers and volunteers. We wanted to find a pathway for some of them to get work.” Spitzer, who also hails from NDG, said there was little buy-in in from mainstream businesses to hire, “so we decided to create something ourselves.” That something had to be teachable, in demand, and appropriate for people who are unschooled, or have been on the street for a while. Enter StreetSuds, also known by its French moniker, Buanderue.
When not in the laundry, Kerr — who ran for borough mayor in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce last year and recently pressed the administration on the laggard progress of affordable housing projects — tools around Montreal in the StreetSuds van, except for Wednesdays when he’s cooking at St-James.
“We are a super diverse team,” he says. “Male and female, white, black, different ethnicities, from 29 to 63.” Sometimes they take youth workers who are serving court-mandated community service hours.
Kerr says it can be a grueling pace for some, even though it's less accelerated than some larger, traditional commercial laundries, “but it's hours and hours of folding laundry.” Some ask to return for a second year, and a few leave on their own to pursue employment independently. “Absolutely for sure that is definitely the end goal, to get them out…” says Kerr. “I feel like we're doing something right.”
Their client roster has included businesses and institutions large and small across the island, from small Airbnbs, larger hotels and restaurants to Saputo Stadium concessions, the Old Brewery Mission and Ronald McDonald House. Indeed, every time a hotel, spa, residence or shelter uses their laundry service, they get more than a professional wash, press and fold; they are helping reinvest in people who don't have opportunities to earn an income in the mainstream labour force.
Kerr says the fact StreetSuds is powered by this model is nice and serves as an extra selling point to customers. “But at the end of the day it's about quality service for their money. A non-profit helping vulnerable people in the community is a good hook, but if the quality is not there, they don't care. That's why we run a pretty tight ship.”
