Our editorial and story recently on the plight of Montreal’s hungry and homeless in this time of Covid as we approach winter received quite a heartening response. After reading about the efforts of City Councillor Benoît Langevin to get permanent shelters for those living in tent cities in Hochelaga, Montreal North and even on the edge of Westmount, and the work of community activist Diane Gervais tending to the needs of many indigenous homeless in Cabot Square, Snowdon Deli co-owner Sophy Agelopoulos messaged us that, “This is heartbreaking. We have to do something!”
Those weren’t just words for her. She got the word out to fellow restaurant owners and friends in the food industry and contacted Diane. In the midst of their own challenges working under government restrictions, they each made commitments to weekly deliveries of dozens of boxed meals every week. There aren’t two days that go by without Sophy texting me about some new contributor. We at The Suburban are very pleased that focusing attention on Montreal's human tragedy has roused so many to action.
The first to start was Snowdon Deli with deliveries that started two Saturdays ago to Cabot Square. As Sophy got the word out, quite a group signed on to help. They included Peter Chiotis of Casa Grecque Laval who even did a half hour video on this crisis; Mr. Johnny from Montreal Meats; Wilson Andrade from Baccaro; Jonathan Dresner from Notre-Dame-de-Grace Christos Botsis of Botsis Fruits and Vegetables;Tony Zobolas of The Pita Bar and Edwina from Real Bagel.
During last week Wilson from Baccaro and Christos from Botsis started their deliveries. This past Sunday came Mr. Johnny from Montreal Meats and Peter from Casa Grecque. Hunger and homelessness is never more frightening than on a cold,grey Montreal day with bone-chilling winds. And that was Sunday.
The remarkable Diane Gervais and her friend Karen Whalen who hand out food and clothes every day to the hundreds who gather at Cabot Square were at their posts as always. Then came Johnny and Peter. That was the highlight. They delivered 100 ribsteak meals! Sophy’s circle has done quite a job. Sunday also saw KhalsaAid volunteer Karita delivering boxes of Khalsa’s regular contribution of boxed necessities.
Community matters and does have some big hearts. The Suburban will continue to shine the light. Please see the accompanying video for a first-hand view of the struggle at Cabot Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.