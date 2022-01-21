Sonya Biddle passes away at 64

Actress and politician Sonya Biddle, daughter of jazz musician and restaurateur Charlie Biddle, passed away Jan. 20 at the age of 64 after having been diagnosed with cancer.
Biddle was a Vision Montreal councillor for the Décarie district from 1998 to 2001, and was a candidate for Côte des Neiges-NDG borough Mayor in 2005.
Her longtime partner Allan Patrick posted the news on Facebook.
"The love of my life, Sonya Biddle, passed today to a better place," he wrote. 'I have been totally in love with this woman for 35 years. My heart is broken. She was always, the sunshine, the light, the laughter and the love in my life. The eldest daughter of Charlie and Contance Biddlle and the fabulous Biddle family and mother to Charles and Callum she was, an actress, director, producer ,writer, model, City councillor, nightclub manager, volunteer, farmer, gardener, fighter for social justice, mother, wife, partner, friend and inspiration to so many. Each role she played with passion and panache.
"More than all of this she brought laughter and light to everyone she met from world leaders to the man in the street," he added. "She was beautiful, brilliant, unbridled, unfiltered, honest, and passionate. She touched every single person that she met. She was a super nova and the light and warmth that she generated will light our paths forever. She was the strongest, best and most courageous person I have ever met. It has been the great privilege of my life to love her and to share her journey.
"Eternal love."
