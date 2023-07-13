Son protests Quebec's rejection of father's English death certificate

Montreal Steven Grover is protesting a rejection by the Quebec government of his father David Grover's English-language death certificate, which was produced by the province in 2009.
The province's Natural Resources Ministry is citing the new language law Bill 96, which requires such documentation be in French or translated into French if it is in another language. Steven Grover said he was told the translation cost is $100.
The death certificate had been acceptable in 2009 when the family settled David Grover's estate, but was needed again for the sale of land he partially owned.
Steven Grover told CTV he thought the rejection was "frivolous" and "mean-spirited," and he did not want to comply, especially as the original document was produced by the provincial government. He also said the rejection is a "misapplication of the law."
The Quebec Community Groups Network said it is hearing of other instances of demands for French versions of certificates.
Bill 96 also requires all marriage certificates be issued in French.
The language ministry issued a statement to media saying it may compromise on the matter, and that Bill 96 "provides that a department or agency may accept an official document in English from the government of Quebec in a contractual context."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.