Somerled becomes two-year work site

Nine blocks or approximately 780 meters of Somerled will become a two-year-long construction site this week, as the city replaces the underground infrastructure between Beaconsfield and Cote Saint-Luc road.
Some of the infrastructure is more than 100 years old. The main water conduit will be replaced in sections, which requires excavation of a portion of the street to dig a trench and install the conduit. At the end of the work the road will be rebuilt.
Before work begins, residents will be notified about how the work will proceed and impacts on traffic, access to sidewalks and buildings, garbage and recycling collection, street parking, public transit and more.
The project will rebuild the main water line, upgrade infrastructure connected to water distribution, rehabilitate and replace sewer lines, add vegetation, install new and efficient streetlights and traffic lights, and improve security and comfort of pedestrians on the road. The city will also rebuild sidewalks, the artery offering more space for pedestrians, and slowing traffic while reducing the width of lanes. Once completed in May 2025, says a city notice, Somerled “will be more pleasant, green and secure.”
The project will also include replacing lead water entries. A drinking water entry has two parts: a public one under the city’s responsibility and a private one under the property owner’s responsibility. If the private part is in lead or nonconforming material that was in contact with lead, it will also be replaced. Owners concerned have already received communications about this and the contractor will be in contact with them before the work if necessary.
All water entries are not lead, reminds the city. To know more, visit https://montreal.ca/en/topics/lead-your-water. A virtual information session takes place May 3 at 7 pm on Zoom. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fQ1p5SCdTpmsvHK1r9Hw0Q#/registration.
