Some travel restrictions being lifted for fully vaccinated Canadians July 5

While the Canada-U.S. land border is still officially closed until at least July 21, the federal government announced that some travel restrictions by land or air will be lifted for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents as of noon July 5.

Full vaccination means two weeks after a second dose of a Canada-approved vaccine.

According to media reports, those eligible to enter Canada and who are fully vaccinated and are COVID-19-negative will not have to stay in a hotel, self-isolate for two weeks or take a test on the eighth day of their return.

Those coming to Canada do have to provide proof of vaccination via paper or digitally, and they have to submit their COVID-19 information into the federal government's ArriveCAN app before arriving in Canada. Travellers are asked to download the most recent version of that app on July 5, and entering fraudulent information can lead to fines of up to $750,000 or six months in prison.

Fully vaccinated travellers will still have to take a COVID test within 72 hours before arriving at the Canadian border, be tested again on arrival and prepare a quarantine plan if they have to self-isolate. They also have to be asymptomatic to travel.

"Final determination regarding exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required," said a federal government statement.

As well, according to reports, those fully vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children will not have to stay in a hotel, and while the children will have to isolate, fuly vaccinated parents can leave the house.