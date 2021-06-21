Some travel restrictions being lifted for fully vaccinated Canadians July 5

While the Canada-U.S. land border is still officially closed until at least July 21, the federal government announced that some travel restrictions will be lifted for Canadians, permanent residents and fioeign nationals fully vaccinated as of noon July 5.
Full vaccination means two weeks after a second dose of a Canada-approved vaccine.
According to media reports, those eligible to enter Canada and who are fully vaccinated will not have to stay in a hotel, self-isolate for two weeks or take a test on the eight day of their return.
Those coming to Canada will have to provide proof of vaccination via a paper or digital copy, and they have to submit their COVID-19 information into the federao government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving in Canada. TRavellers are asked to download the most recent version of that app on July 5, and entering fraudulent information can lead to fines of up to $750,000 or six mnths in prison.
Fully vaccinated travellers will still, prior to departure and on arrival, have to be tested for COVID-19, and they have to have no symptoms to be able to travel. They also have to prepare a quarantine plan if it is determined to have to self-isolate.
“Final determination regarding exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required,” said a statement.
As well, according to reports, those fully vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children will not have to stay in a hotel, and while the children will have to isolate, parents can leave the house.
