Some swimming lessons cancelled in St. Laurent for fall season

The borough of St. Laurent has announced that due to new guidelines issued by Quebec health authorities, some swimming lessons held at the Thimens Blvd. Sports Complex for the fall season have been cancelled.
The guidelines "limit the practice of indoor sports activities to 25 people, including staff members." The Montreal area COVID-19 alert level was recently set at orange, bringing in new restrictions.
Swimming lessons have been cancelled for "preschool and Junior 1-10 levels; and Red Cross Swim Basics 1-2 and Red Cross Swim Strokes."
"The reservation of time slots for free swim, swimming lanes, as well as the registration for the aqua fitness classes, are suspended at this time," the announcement adds. "These aquatic activities will resume as soon as possible, in accordance with the sanitary measures in place."
