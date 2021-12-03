Some Quebec essential workers are being asked to repay a portion of the Incentive Program to Retain Essential Workers (IPREW) funds they received during the first year of the pandemic, The Suburban has learned.
The IPREW, as announced in April 2020, "provide[d] $100 for each week of qualifying work beginning March 15, 2020, and extending for a maximum of 16 weeks. This means that, in addition to their wages, a worker [received] a taxable benefit of $400 per month, for a total of $1,600 for the full 16-week period. Payments [were] every two weeks starting on May 27, 2020."
But some who received the $1,600 have to pay a portion of it back. This issue is dealt with in a new posting on Revenue Quebec's website, which says "I received IPREW benefits and now I'm being told I have to pay back an overpayment. Why?"
The answer is, "when you applied for IPREW benefits, you had to estimate your total income (line 199 of your income tax return minus line 151) for 2020 and meet the eligibility requirements. However, when processing your 2020 income tax return, we found that you were not eligible for IPREW benefits for one of the following reasons: Your total income for 2020 was over $28,600, and "you were not resident in Quebec on December 31, 2019." See more at www.revenuquebec.ca/en/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/faq-for-individuals/.
A letter to this effect that we have seen involving the $28,600 limit says "the amount to repay represents 25 percent of the part of your total income that exceeds $28,600, in accordance with a new Quebec government relief measure."
Those who have to repay and have a financial hardship are offered to arrange a repayment agreement.
The letter we have seen also says those who make the repayment will receive a tax slip in February of the year following "so you can deduct the repayment on line 246 of your income tax return."
Similarly, on the federal side, some Canadians are being notified by Service Canada that they have to pay back part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit they received in 2020.
The CERB was launched at the start of the pandemic to help Canadians who could not work because of lockdowns. In this case, the notice to repay involves a $2,000 advance for the first four weeks of the pandemic, given to some Canadians who applied for it through Service Canada.
While some Canadians did not receive CERB funding during the summer of 2020 to make up for that $2,000 advance, recipients who were not eligible for the aid or did not collect CERB for 20 weeks are being notified they have to repay some of or the entire $2,000.
