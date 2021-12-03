Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing in the afternoon. High -3°C. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.