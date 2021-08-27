Some 30,000 Quebec healthcare workers remain unvaccinated: Dubé

While Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé recently touted that 86 percent of eligible Quebecers received at least one vaccine dose, and 77 percent are fully vaccinated, the Minister also revealed Thursday that 30,000 provincial healthcare workers are unvaccinated.
According to media reports, the Heath Minister added during parliamentary hearings in Quebec City on the possibility of mandating vaccinations for provincial workers, that the figures could be even higher for private healthcare workers.
The news comes as a surprise to those who believe healthcare workers would be most prone to being vaccinated. Yet, the government says 91 percent of public healthcare workers and those working at private facilities that have government contracts received at least one vaccine and 86 percent are fully vaccinated. A doctors group representative said 97 percent of doctors have received one dose and 96 percent are fully vaccinated.
Dubé also told the hearings that requiring healthcare workers who spend more than 15 minutes with patients to be vaccinated by Oct. 15, as the government plans to do; and the possible resulting absence of unvaccinated staff due to resignations or suspensions; could lead to cancelled surgeries and other problems, but that the higher priority was to protect other healthcare workers and patients.
"In an environment where resources are extremely stretched, we cannot allow more staff to be withdrawn for reasons that could have been avoided through proper vaccination," Dubé said, according to media reports. "Our objective with this measure is to protect our most vulnerable, but also to maintain our hospital capacity and maintain our level of care, notably by reducing absenteeism."
Those also in favour of the mandate, according to reports, are public health officials and groups representing doctors; while healthcare worker unions say the mandate goes too far.
Also according to reports. Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the mandate would be temporary.
