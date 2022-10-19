Solomon Schechter Academy preschool teacher Catherine Anderson has won a Regional Certificate of Achievement for the 2022 Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Early Childhood Education.
NDG-Westmount MP Marc Garneau presented the award to Anderson last week during a ceremony at the school, located in NDG.
Garneau stated that “teachers play an enormously important role in our lives and it begins at the earliest age. Catherine is a very special person in the lives of many and I am really happy to recognize her with the Prime Minister’s Award for teaching.”
Steven Erdelyi, Head of School, said that “Catherine was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for her emphasis on kindness in learning. She believes that the learning space must be a warm and loving environment that reflects her students.
“Each time a new theme is introduced, Catherine and her students transform their environment to reflect and celebrate the topic at hand. Wonder and excitement in imaginative play is very important, and she creates spaces that welcome children to play and where activities are child-directed.”
One SSA parent said that “Catherine takes great pride in getting to know each child and creates a learning plan that is made especially for them, and never expects a child to fit in a box.”
Principal Maya Doughan said Anderson “takes the time to meet [her students’] social, academic, and behavioural needs. Catherine makes sure that every child feels special, acknowledged, and encouraged in their primary years, so they can thrive not only as students, but also as members of society. Beyond the school and classroom, Catherine introduces the children to the needs in the community and what it means to be a good citizen.
“For instance, she helps them understand what Remembrance Day is and what our soldiers have done for Canada. As a part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, she has invited an Indigenous community member to teach the children the meaning of the day as well as songs and dances. Catherine is truly a person focused on inclusion and successful learning and we are fortunate to count her among our talented SSA educators.”
