Solomon Schechter Academy recently celebrated Israel's 75th birthday with a celebration for more than 1,000 SSA family members, friends, and special guests. The evening began with a multilingual exhibit by students from preschool to Grade 6, "focusing on a variety of themes including poetry, art work, scientific discoveries and Israeli cuisine. Following the exhibit, guests were treated to a performance of songs and dances honouring Israel, in the Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation sanctuary." The celebration was "made possible by the many devoted teachers and assistants of the Academy, and it was a moment that will be remembered forever by all in attendance," say SSA officials.
Solomon Schechter Academy celebrates Israel's 75th
