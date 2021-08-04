When you’re most known as a social media influencer with more than 130,000 devoted followers, what does it mean when you’re confined to your home for a year? Not that much says Chaity I, the Rosemont-based blogger and animal advocate whose Instagram accounts and Jesuissifrench.com blog showcases her musings, Etsy craft offerings, her Parson Russel Terrier Riley, and her reviews of products from companies eager for her input.
The timing was good, in that she had recently left her career as a graphic designer in the corporate world and was taking smaller contracts from home. “I was already used to the lifestyle of being at home all the time” she says. “And I was becoming less of a social butterfly. The pandemic kind of Ok’d that all.”
When the shutdown began, she busied herself selling quality and intricate mask designs, which waned as stocks of more easily accessible and more affordable product came online. Her frequent workshops teaching sewing, embroidering, vegan baking and more in various Montreal venues also ceased. “Between my small part-time contract work I had a lot of time to do my artisanal stuff,” and do what we always say: “if we only had the time! I did some remodeling of my apartment, found a guitar and promised to play every day…”
“When the pandemic hit many people were complaining, but when you are used to the lifestyle it’s not such a big deal: you learn to be creative and resourceful. The silver lining was everybody had time to talk to each other. I even re-connected with old high school friends.”
Dakka-born and Montreal-raised, Chaity says she’s looking forward to restarting her workshops, a few in Jarry Park for now, and can be spotted around the city on her bike, well stocked with crafting supplies and often with her buddy Riley.
She recently got busy with a plush keychain accessory that was such a hit with gift box companies that she fashioned a truckload. And no, nothing is outsourced: she sits and sews and sews and sews. “It’s helped me through a lot of stuff. Sewing is so therapeutic.”
That and her dog and best bud Riley, he of Instagram fame, award-winning and featured in campaigns for dog health. “He’s the reason I have to get up, he’s so active, it helps me to be active, and get out of my headspace.
She’s also looking forward to more time with her family, and knows that long removed from the 9-5 routine, “I have to get out more. But I still like to veg out and play video games. With everyone getting vaccinated I’m definitely going to be seeing more people. But I don’t know if I know how to be with people anymore.”
