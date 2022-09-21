Representatives of social media companies YouTube, Meta (previously known as Facebook), TikTok and Twitter could not provide specific answers Friday when asked by Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather if a potential, specific anti-Semitic posting would or would not be removed.
Housefather was in Washington as a member of the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. As part of the hearings, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman- Schultz criticized the representatives at times for not providing more substantive answers, especially as members of the task force came from as far as Israel, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and South Africa.
"More elaboration than 'you'll get back to us,' as we don't meet very often," she requested.
Housefather asked the social media representatives, "if I were to post on your platform or make a video saying, 'Jews are all white nationalists who support apartheid,' would that be taken down?"
Kevin Kane, manager of government affairs of YouTube, replied, "it's difficult to say in the abstract here, but that's definitely something that we would want to look into for violations of our policies."
"Similar [answer]," said Neil Potts, Meta's vice president for trust and safety policy. "We would have to look into that. It's hard to do it in the hypothetical."
Housefather repeated that the posting in question would simply be, "Jews are all white nationalists who support apartheid."
"That would not fall under your policy unequivocally?" the MP asked. "Nothing else, that's all it says. That's not clearly viewed as hate speech?"
After several seconds of silence, TikTok director of public policy Eric Ebenstein also said "it is difficult to answer in a hypothetical.
"I will say our community guidelines are clear about hate speech, violent content and bullying, and if it hits one of those metrics, it will be taken down."
Michele Austin, a Twitter director of public safety for the U.S. and Canada, responded, "you're asking for a binary yes or no, and the big thing that has been discussed globally from the envoys is this is not always a binary question, and we would have to measure it against our Twitter rules."
Housefather said he thought the word "Jew," as opposed to "Zionist" — discussed at other times in the hearing, "would give you an unequivocal answer and that Zionist, you would say, has to be put into context. But not even the word 'Jew' in that context is necessarily something you can tell us, as executives of companies, that you can take down. That's pretty disturbing."
