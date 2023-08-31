A school bus rolls through the intersection on a red light as two pedestrians stand on the corner attempt to cross on the green. Another bus follows. A large truck accelerates across the intersection from the other side while a car comes to a jerking halt at the green light.
The corner of de la Savane and Mountain Sights on Monday morning was a spectacle as construction work west of Mountain Sights forced many motorists into detours, u-turns, and long waits to reach Décarie.
Steered by a construction site signaller attempting to manage traffic, it was mostly smooth, but there was confusion and hesitation on the part of motorists and pedestrians as cars were directed to advance through red lights while traffic backed up as far as Victoria. The counter-intuitive nature of directions sowed hesitation and prompted dangerous manoeuvres by motorists attempting to evade the mess, some opting to drive on the opposite side of the road so they could reach the next street.
A pedestrian crossing from the northeast corner of de la Savane had to stop midway through the road and dodge cars rolling by in a row against the red. “That was scary” she told The Suburban. “I almost lost my life trying to cross the street.”
Asked about the issue, a duty officer at SPVM Station 26 two blocks up the road said the actions of signallers are not a police responsibility and that issues should be addressed to the construction companies. When asked if public safety is a police concern, the agent said she would try to send someone to look, “if we have someone available.”
After requesting clarification, SPVM Communications Agent Melanie Bergeron told The Suburban “signallers, (or flag persons), can intervene in specific cases specified in Quebec’s Highway Safety Code.”
Indeed, article 311 explains: Where traffic is directed by a peace officer, a school crossing guard or a flag person in charge of directing traffic around or about work sites or during exceptional events or sports events or competitions, every person shall obey his orders or signals even if contrary to existing traffic signs or signals.
“That’s good to know” said a motorist waiting her turn, on route to her child’s daycare. “Maybe they should put two people on it. I just hope people pay attention.”
