An improvised wooden shelter on a bed of soil, rocks and refuse, thefts, syringes tossed into backyard pools, dogs in yards taunted with chicken bones, public defecation, people openly using hard drugs and having sex in public.
Not exactly the whimsical green alley of Montrealers’ dreams, certainly not for Coolbrook residents whose yards back onto the public lane from Dupuis to Isabella between their properties and the former Insight building on Décarie.
“It's really quite sad,” said resident Ian Sinclair. “We’ve been complaining for years. There was a person living here with all their possessions on the ground. And the police? They just walk by and don't do a thing. It's pathetic.”
The lane has become the focal point of frequent incivility in the neighborhood and residents are fed up, documenting incidents, presence of syringes, public sexual activity, discovery of stolen goods from local vehicle break-ins and more. One resident told The Suburban that last week an individual who frequents the laneway was shouting and waving around a concrete block while others on Décarie got into a melee over panhandling turf.
Calls to police yielded more regular patrols, but appeals to the city for broader action have been less fruitful, says Sinclair. “Every time I write to the mayor of CDN-NDG I get an auto-reply or the same response from her staff saying ‘we're working on it’. They do nothing! And by the way,” he says, pointing up the alleyway, “this is one block from borough hall!”
The borough told residents it is seeking a long-term solution to return the alley to its neighbours and insisted Prévention CDN-NDG and police are closely monitoring the situation, adding that part of the problem area being on private property adds to the issue’s complexity. Residents meanwhile were advised to keep contacting police to log the calls into record to boost resources for the issue.
Prévention sent a bin for safe syringe disposal, which was not visible last weekend during a community cleanup; drug paraphernalia remained strewn about. Residents and the Société environnementale de Côte-des-Neiges (SOCENV) teamed up to begin the process of reclaiming the alleyway with an eye to greening it in the future. The SOCENV folks came with a U-Haul toting shovels, dust pans, picking tools, gloves, T-shirts, snacks and garbage bags.
“These are people who are sick and need help,” said Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, adding residents have been shouldering part of that burden alone as the problem is left unattended, and an entire block of families live with the insecurity, confrontations and disturbances while prevented from accessing this public lane adjacent to their homes. “I’m really happy that the SOCENV CDN is here this morning all equipped with smiles to support a local resident initiative in order to clean up this alley and make it a little bit more residential-friendly.”
The lane’s gravel surface is strewn with detritus, and despite large mature trees lining its western edge, there’s little evidence of greenery on the ground. That was cleared by the borough to clean it up, said SOCENV’s Dylan Grose. “I hope we can see it grow back, and maybe we can get a mural painted, a nice project for the community,” he said, pointing to the long graffiti-covered cement wall. “This is a serious social problem” he said, noting that such issues and challenges are intrinsically linked to the organization’s environmental mandate. As people stuffed refuse in bags, SOCENV employees examined a pile of discarded items, including chairs, file folders, shoes, and a bundled tent containing dozens of used syringes that was all hauled off in the truck.
Employees of the commercial property on Décarie looked on, telling The Suburban they frequently ask itinerants who cause disturbances to leave, and insist the property is monitored at all times. That property is slated for demolition and redevelopment as a hotel, but with no timeline in place, residents are left for now with daily surprises.
Sinclair, like his neighbors, is exasperated. What does he want? “I don't know,” he says. “I really don't know. People need help; social workers, police, politicians, to get involved, but we're not seeing it. And we've had to put up with this for years.”
One resident had lost her patience, picking up garbage behind her home which faces a large park with children’s playgrounds. “I'm tired of being nice,” she said. “What does that do for anyone? It's just letting this go on and on. Nobody cares and we continue to pay more and more taxes. For what?”
