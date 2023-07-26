Before the Westbury sector was redeveloped, Steven Ostroff says the city and developer promised residents new measures to mitigate upturns in local traffic, including four-way stops at Mountain Sights and Vézina.
Instead, Ostroff told the July CDN-NDG borough council, “we got speeding cars blowing through stop signs.” Holding photographs of a recent accident where children were removed from a vehicle by firefighters after the SUV they were riding in was broadsided by a speeding car crossing that intersection, he says cars speed down roads at 60-70 km/h. “Every day brakes are screeching, and there are near misses.”
He rejects claims it might be too close to Décarie for four-way stops. “Well, Plamondon, Bourret and Edouard-Montpetit are the same distance, and there are four-way stops.” Residents want speed bumps, yellow painted lines and curb extensions, adds resident Sonja Sedlar. “There is no reason we shouldn’t have them.” There is nothing slowing Vezina traffic between Décarie and the Westbury intersection, site of Beth Rivkah School and Nelson Mandela Park.
Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa rejected requests for urgent action. “Putting a speed bump is not possible before the end of this summer, it’s something that is planned and an investment. And a four-way stop as I understand right now is not possible, but we’re going to speak with the services to see what else could be done.” Borough director Stéphane Plante said technical issues may preclude speed bumps, adding, “we will see if there is something else we can do.” He says curb extensions will come after work finishes in some buildings, “in 2024 if everything goes well.”
Barely slow downOstroff says “anybody studying traffic knows speeding continues when there’s no indication of pedestrians, no sign reminding people to slow down.” Currently he says, not many kids or seniors can safely cross at that corner, and he fears for elderly neighbours walking to the supermarket. As for the sole stop sign at Mountain Sights and Vezina, slightly obscured by a tree, “they barely slow down.”
On the scene, The Suburban observed 11 southbound cars passing through the intersection in 15 minutes. Not one stopped completely, and four barely slowed before rolling through. Two near collisions forced vehicles to swerve on Vezina, and two pedestrians raced to the curb when a car roared up south from de Courtrai on the northbound side.
While the expanded neighbourhood bustles with increased density, commerce and attractions, Sedlar says it has tripled in size with many people not respecting the law. She and her neighbours have requested action for more than a year. “There has been an accident, and near collisions on this corner every week. People are not stopping.”
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz told The Suburban problems aren’t limited to Mountain Sights. “It’s the whole area.” Residents complain about a general lack of order: people driving against traffic on one-way streets, vehicles speeding away from the local bar at night, little enforcement of parking rules, misspelled street signs and more. He says the administration position, that the area is still in development and they don’t want to repeat work, “makes no sense,” since the only thing remaining he says, is long-awaited social housing “that the city refuses to prioritize with Quebec money.”
Ostroff also pressed Katahwa to green vacant lots on Mackenzie, “a heat island that produces dust, the opposite of a healthy neighbourhood… Do something the least bit environmental.” Plante said temporary measures are coming. “We are going to try to put something more environmental, different from normal green grass. Give us a couple of months.” Ostroff says “even dandelions would be an improvement.”
