Two STM security agents were attacked and injured when they responded to an incident at Snowdon metro Saturday afternoon say Montreal Police.
At around 3:45 p.m. the two officers intervened in an altercation and were assaulted, both suffering injuries and one of them hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.
A large police and security response followed the incident, with nine police and STM security vehicles arriving quickly on the scene at the Queen Mary road station entrance. Two people were arrested, a 43-year-old man who suffered minor injuries and a 21-year-old woman.
One person was being questioned in a police cruiser outside the station at 5:30 p.m., and another was driven away in another police car. Police erected a security perimeter around the scene, but services were not affected, with people lining up for buses lining up outside the station and buses making their regular stops despite the heavy police presence.
There is no indication that Saturday's incident is related to reports last week by area residents and users on social media that there were groups of teens mugging other younger students in the after school hours outside the Snowdon station.
