D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum’s office told The Suburban Friday that snowbirds returning from locales like Florida, and who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, can register that fact.
Birnbaum’s office says he has been “advocating the government to facilitate the process for snowbirds who received both their vaccines in the U.S. to register the information with the Quebec government.”
They can do so in the following ways:
• “Registration has to be done in person. People have to bring their proof of vaccination and their Medicare cards.”
• As of May 8, “they will be able to do it at our three public vaccination sites – the Université de Montréal MIL campus at 1375 Thérèse-Lavoie-Roux in Outremont, Decarie Square in Côte St. Luc and the Bill Durnan arena in Côte des Neiges.”
In St. Laurent, Mayor Alan DeSousa is urging his residents to get vaccinated, noting in his weekly newsletter that “we have learned that the vaccination rates in certain St. Laurent sectors are among the lowest on the island.
“Many sites offer this service on our territory with varied schedules,” he wrote. “While the provincial government is preparing to release its full deconfinement plan, I invite you to quickly circulate information about the vaccine to the people around you.”
One of those vaccine sites, aside from pharmacies, is the Clinique de vaccination de Saint-Laurent, 821, Ste Croix (P6 parking, via Basile-Moreau Street).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.