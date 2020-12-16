Snow clearing project for youth and seniors

A local project in NDG is giving vulnerable youth a chance to earn some money and do something for seniors in their community at the same time.
The Conseil Jeunesse Emploi – NDG launched their Borough Snow Brigade project last year, an intergenerational initiative that recruits young people to clear snow from the homes of seniors in the neighborhood.
With funding by the borough, the youth receive gear and safety equipment from the city and are dispatched to addresses following snowfalls of at least three centimetres, says CJE-NDG youth worker Jonathan Platt.
“It's great for youth maybe 17 or older with not much work experience to put some experience and city work on their CV and make a few extra bucks. For seniors particularly this year, obviously, and even in normal non-COVID times they can feel isolated, and fearful of falling.
When the snow brigade comes calling, seniors need do nothing but watch them clear their walk and stairs, and maybe exchange a smile and a wave. Beverly Cooper appreciates it. “The snow brigade was a big stress reliever,” the Madison resident told The Suburban. “It was amazing and I am very grateful for them.”
This year the project topped out at 25 households with up to 15 volunteers, “all geared up” with city safety vests and toques, shovels, gloves, crampons and salt. Youth get a per-house stipend each month, typically about $30 per snowfall so they can earn about $80 to $120 monthly.
Platt says a corollary benefit is many youth find themselves pondering a better path, thinking about employment options, maybe working for the city and more. “It's a very heart-warming, appreciated initiative” says Platt, that can help youth with more than one barrier find their way to meaningful employment.
