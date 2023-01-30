While snow clearing is always dicey in parts of Montreal and is the source of perpetual complaints or praise for local administrations, the experience with the recent snowfall has been varied, even on the same block.
In Snowdon on Macdonald Ave. between Isabella and Dupuis, there are two elementary schools, a bus route and some 1000 residents in duplexes and high-rises. The street is also the boundary between Cote St. Luc and CDN-NDG. On the Cote St. Luc side, which typically has no nighttime and very little daytime parking, and where there are two bus stops, the road is clean; although, after last week’s snowfall, parts of the sidewalk were impassable while the Montreal side, ironically, was cleared.
But on Monday morning on the Montreal side, except for some 20 meters in front of the École de Cinq Continents Pav. Dupuis, there is a wall of snowbanks stretching southward for the rest of the block, sometimes reaching 10 feet deep and 5 feet high, including right in front of the entrance of the other school pavilion up the block.
A school employee attempting to move some snow from the front entrance of the Pav. Saint-Antonin early Monday morning told The Suburban that the Centre de services scolaires de Montréal school has already lodged a complaint with the city, and that the snowbanks that adults have to leap over while leaving their cars double parked in the middle of the street or on the CSL side has been there since the last snowfall.
Snowdon city councillor Sonny Moroz has spent the morning on the phone with residents and city services, and told The Suburban that the street wasn’t cleared because “they ran out of hours,” suggesting the snow clearing would have to be part of a new snow clearing operation. He said across the borough No Parking signs were put up in areas that remain uncleared, particularly on Plamondon. He said city services are advising people to wait a couple of days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.