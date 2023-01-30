Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Light snow this evening, tapering to a few snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening, tapering to a few snow showers late. Low 6F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.