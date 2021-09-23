Charges of fraud and forgery have been laid by the RCMP on the corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. Two of the corporations’ former senior executives have also been charged.
Former vice-president of SNC-Lavalin, Normand Morin, and former vice-president of SNC-Lavalin International Inc., Kamal Francis, were arrested and released on Thursday. They are set to appear in court on September 27th.
According to a statement released by the RCMP on Thursday, Francis and Morin as well as the two corporate entities, are facing multiple charges including fraud against the government. A lengthy and comprehensive criminal investigation by the RCMP’s National Division of Sensitive and International Investigations. It focused on construction contracts and work that took place on the Jacques Cartier bridge between 1997 and 2004.
The RCMP investigation revealed that payments in exchange for obtaining a contract allegedly took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.