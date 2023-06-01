Smog bus fares back in Laval

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is offering bus riders a special $1 fare for any day following an Environment Canada smog alert for the Laval region from June 1 to September 4.
Payable on board in cash, credit or debit, the single fare obtained allows travel on the entire network of buses and shared taxis of the STL. Launched 15 years ago this year, the STL's smog alert program remains unique in Canada. With this initiative, the STL wants to encourage the use of public transit in Laval to reduce the number of cars on the road, which are responsible for a significant part of air pollution. Since its launch, the smog alert has been triggered 23 times by the STL, and more than 75,000 people in total boarded during these 23 days.
In the event of a smog alert, the STL will broadcast a message on its website, its social media, its rider’s information tools and in a newsletter to its subscribers, in addition to communicating the information to the media.
“Emissions generated by transport contribute to the formation of smog” says STL board chair Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier. “With this reduced fare, the STL is making a concrete contribution to improving air quality by encouraging as many people as possible to leave their cars behind and take public transit." The special $1 fare corresponds to a discount of nearly 75% off the regular single fare.
The smog fare is in addition to the quality guarantee, bike racks on buses, an app for special needs clientele, bus crowding forecasts and other innovations distinguishing Laval’s transit agency in recent years.
