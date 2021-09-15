Smartphone Opus pilot project

A new pilot project is inviting citizens of the Greater Montreal area to participate in the very first experiment of purchasing and adding transit fares to their OPUS card from a smartphone.
All local and regional transit agencies – the ARTM, exo, RTL, STL and STM – are collaborating for the project, which begins today and runs until December 31, 2021.
Citizens can use and comment on a feature under development for recharging an OPUS card from their smartphone, an innovative and user-friendly feature that will allow public transit users to consult the content of their card, purchase fares and add them to the same card in a few moments. This functionality will then be added to the other options for purchasing and recharging tickets in order to make life easier for public transit users in the Montreal metropolitan area.
Titles available for purchase for experimentation include unlimited evening, weekend, STL 8 passages (reduced), STM 1 passage (ordinary), STM 10 passages (ordinary), STM 10 passages (reduced), STM Monthly (reduced), TRAM 3 — 6 passages (ordinary) and TRAM 3 — Monthly (reduced).
“Collaboration with citizens is at the heart of the approach of mobility partners in the Montreal metropolitan area, says ARTM director-general Benoît Gendron. “The objective is to arrive at a solution which will not only meet the needs of public transport users, but also their evolution.”
In addition to avoiding going to a point of sale or lining up at a ticket vending machine, citizens who register and complete the experiment will have the chance to win one of five prizes of $100. The number of participants is limited. The team running the project is relying in particular on a technology developed by Spirtech, a world leader in the digital transformation of mobility.
To participate in the project, register online at https://www.adhoc-opinions.com/SE/?st=SR4wrfI0SL3CeK0o4Aa2VKa94%2FkeQ898aPFu3nqMfok%3D
For more information visit https://www.artm.quebec
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.