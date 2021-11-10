Small biz hiking salaries and benefits to attract workers

A new survey shows Canadian small businesses are boosting wages and employee perks to fill the talent gap.
An ADP Canada commissioned survey finds 46% of Canadian small business owners and operators who say hiring in the current environment is difficult have increased wages, over a quarter (27%) have increased benefits, like additional vacation time, and close to a fifth (19%) have introduced a shorter work week.
According to the survey of 772 randomly selected Canadian small business owners, decision makers and leaders, 79% of small businesses who had to reduce their workforce in response to the pandemic have been able to re-hire employees, but one third stated they have trouble finding workers, with nearly half (46%) indicating the talent shortage grew because of the pandemic.
In addition to attracting new employees, challenges also exist in retaining those already there, with owners seeing staff leave for better salaries (32%), career changes (29%) and taking on more senior roles (17%).
"The survey findings highlight the strength of small business – after weathering an unprecedented storm, they are making a comeback," says Helen Vesce, division vice president, service delivery, ADP Canada. "As recovery continues, businesses who are able to adapt to the changing demands of this new labour market are poised to come out ahead in the search for top talent."
Business owners surveyed believe that better work life balance (53%) and more flexible schedules (48%) are some of the key benefits of working for a small business, in addition to closer relationships with the owner and/or executives (40%), a stronger team bond (36%) and greater attention from management paid to employees' wellbeing and mental health (35%).
"Often, when we think of small business, we think of retailers, but small businesses stretch across industries and are often left competing for talent with larger corporations” notes Vesce. “These findings, and the rapidly shifting priorities of workers, indicate that Canada's small businesses are well positioned to compete when it comes to recruiting and retaining talent."
She says small businesses can offer a welcoming, supportive and empathetic environment where employees can foster more personal relationships with both their colleagues and business leaders. “This, combined with improved work-life balance, makes roles in small business more and more attractive."
Owners in Quebec struggled the most to find and retain talent, with 44% struggling to find workers and 63% finding it more difficult than before the pandemic to find and retain employees. Small businesses in Alberta struggled the least to find and retain employees, followed by the Prairies. When asked why employees would leave their role, small business owners in British Columbia (33%) and Ontario (31%) were more likely to report a career change, compared to only 20 per cent of Quebec business owners. When asked about top benefits of working for a small business, respondents in Ontario and Atlantic Canada (39%) cited stronger team bond as one of the top benefits, while respondents in British Columbia (41%) said greater attention from management on employees' needs, wellbeing, and mental health was a key benefit.
