Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Westmount has been finding new ways to fulfill its sacred mission of spirituality and connection. In a time of isolation, they are trying to ensure that no one is truly alone. Services, classes and programs are thriving online, with over 3,000 people logging in to their programs between mid-April and mid-May.
Everyone is invited to join online on Thursday, June 11 to share in “Temple Together” an uplifting, inspiring event that will feature Temple singers past and present including Jenny Cohen, Joseph Kaiser, Rona Nadler, Paula Rosen, Rachelle Shubert, Jake Smith, Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion from YidLife Crisis and more. The event will be presented on the Temple’s YouTube channel. To register, visit www.templemontreal.ca/temple-together. Here is the Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/272836280746594.
Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom is Montreal’s only Reform synagogue. With more than eight hundred member families, Temple is a caring, supportive and inclusive congregation built on Jewish tradition, education, celebration and community. Temple offers worship, learning and social opportunities for all ages, including programming for teenagers and the 20 to 30 year old demographic and social action initiatives.
FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE FILM PREMIERE: What happens when young leaders take inclusion into their own hands? In 2019, the Canadian government, under the Canada Service Corps, partnered with the Friendship Circle to create a truly revolutionary project.
Friendship Circle creates friendship in the lives of individuals with special needs and provides an opportunity to become a contributing member of the community. Through their programming, Friendship Circle aims to promote an inclusive community that values all individuals regardless of the challenges they face. The headquarters is a former synagogue on Bourret Avenue near the Jewish General Hospital.
The Canadian Centre for Diversity & Inclusion Think Tank recruits young people with and without disabilities and encourages them to work together to break down social barriers and encourage inclusiveness. Over the past year, a series of innovative projects were launched in support of these objectives. They include pen pal programs between students, with and without disabilities, inclusive teen mental health events, sign language workshops, social experiments, job networking events, and more. This is the first time in Montreal that teens and young adults with cognitive disabilities have been given the opportunity to lead for change in areas that matter most to them. These ground-breaking experiences were captured in a short film which premiered virtually on June 9. Businessman and Just For Laughs co-founder Andy Nulman was the emcee for the premiere. You can see the film at https://bit.ly/3dwYy2O.
“I encourage every single Canadian to watch this film and to learn more about the importance of building an inclusive society as well as to see the transformative impact of youth service,” said Bardish Chagger, Federal Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
CANADIAN JEWISH VIEWS: CIJA (The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs) has a new video broadcast called Canadian Jewish Views and hosted by their vice-president of communications Martin Sampson, who has quite a nice style. Last week's theme was big "C" community, a core concept of which is our shared responsibility to combat all forms of hate and discrimination. The episode is guided through some serious topics by Gail Adelson-Marcovitz, President of Federation CJA; Tema Smith, Director of Professional Development at 18 Doors; and Robert Gauthier and Allison Steinberg of JVS Toronto, who talks about the Parent Help Hotline, a great free service for parents who are trying to figure out child-rearing during a pandemic. You can view it on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=260554435258766
COMPUTER DISTRIBUTION: Federation CJA will be distributing close to 80 computers and tablets to help our community’s most vulnerable stay connected during the pandemic. Some will be given to isolated and housebound seniors, so that they can continue to communicate with their loved ones. Others will be given to the children of Kehilla residents and Maison Shalom, Friendship Circle and Ometz clients to use for online distance learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.