Registration is open for Congregation Beth Ora’s speaking engagement featuring Kasim Hafeez, British Muslim, former Islamist and now a proud Zionist. On Wed. Aug. 11 (7:30 pm) the St. Laurent synagogue will present Hafeez sharing his thoughts on how he changed his perspective on Israel and of the Jewish people.
“Beth Ora is pleased to present Kasim Hafeez to the global Jewish Community,” said Synagogue President Nadine Anders. “While Kasim was raised in an antisemitic and anti-Israel environment, visiting Israel changed his outlook on people living in the diaspora. Learning about Israel’s democratic nature firsthand served as a catalyst for his fight against antisemitism and anti-zionism. We are looking forward to hearing him share his experiences with us.”
Registration is open at a cost of $25 for general admission and $20 for Beth Ora members.
For member registration call 514-748-6559 or email info@bethora.org. General admission online tickets are available via www.bethora.org/form/Kasim_Hafeez or at the same phone number.
Stated Hafeez: “Muslims in Israel have more rights than possibly most Muslims in the Arab world and then there is the reality of the actual conflict. In the UK, most of us can’t impact what will happen in Israel, we can’t stop rockets falling from Gaza or forge a peace process, but we can tackle the delegitimisation and demonization of Israel.”
THE ROCKIN’ RABBI: Canada’s rockin’ Rabbi, author, musician, and founder of Kiddush Club Gary Zweig has just the soundtrack for getting families active this summer: the release of his new song, “Exercise” — available now! Channelling everyone from the world’s greatest athletes to the beginner at-home fitness enthusiast, Zweig says he set out to create an exciting song to exercise alongside with.
“It’s fun, it’s funky, and it’s got a bit of rock and roll,” the Toronto-based multi-talented singer/songwriter enthuses. “I’m young at heart, so I wrote this song for kids of all ages — from 1 to 101 years old!”
Heard on Kiddush Club’s third album release, Toys, the nine-track LP joins Kiddush Club’s other releases — their eponymous LP, Kiddush Club, and The Wine Album.
First formed in 1988, Zweig initially started Kiddush Club to create parody songs with a decidedly rock n’ roll twist. Featured across CBC, AM740, the Toronto Star, Chatelaine, CITYTV’s Breakfast Television, and more, Zweig most recently penned Toys for his son as a response to a family favourite movie, Toy Story. “I wanted to use themes kids could relate to,” he explains. “The album covers things like sleep, toys, and of course, Exercise. It’s been a hit everywhere we’ve played.”
For Zweig, who started playing the guitar at age 10, that includes Canada, Sweden, Barbados, Mexico, the U.S., and more.
