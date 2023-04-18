Right from the very start at issue #1 on March 1, 1963, The Suburban was all about standing up to authority for wrongs against the community, especially the community that encompasses our readership.
Sophie Wollock founded The Suburban in the basement of her Côte St. Luc home because she stood up to her own authority — that of the Westward News, a long defunct west end community newspaper — after it wouldn't publish an article of hers on a particular and contentious local issue. Instead of backing down, she started her own publication, and began a tradition that continues to this day.
Sophie's first battle was against the building of a $690,000 municipal garage in Côte St. Luc, which inspired hundreds of residents to register a protest at city hall. After that, she didn't hold back in the 1960s and 1970s. She was relentless in editorials and her frequently stinging "So, what's new" column, on local affairs, the growing spectre of Quebec separatism, the FLQ, and especially the plight of Soviet Jews. And sometimes she wielded her pen in an especially acidic way, as when the Parti Québécois first mounted a challenge against the Quebec Liberals in the 1970 election.
"We defy you, René Lévesque, and your band of arrogant, thoughtless and grasping separatists," she wrote. "We defy you to take away the rightful heritage that belongs to all Quebec people. With defy you to threaten us with nationalism and a police state. We defy you — period."
Concerns about the rights of Montreal's English-speaking community intensified even more in the late 1970s when Bill 101 was enacted; and with the onset of the first Quebec referendum that threatened Canadian unity. And The Suburban was on the front lines each time.
Sophie died in 1978, but our fight for rights didn't.
In my first several years at The Suburban, from 1989 on, we took on a whole slew of issues and causes – under former co-owner Avi Sochaczevski, flying Soviet Jews to Israel as part of an extensive Suburban effort called Flight for Freedom; under former editor Christy McCormick, opposing the Meech Lake Accord, which we felt threatened our rights, helping the Equality Party elect for MNAs to the National Assembly on a rights platform; championing the Staying Canadian resolutions passed by numerous municipalities in the wake of the close 1995 separation referendum; and defending Israel against biased reporting and editing in the Gazette of the early 1990s, and under former editor Jim Duff, helping rights lawyer Brent Tyler and his efforts to enable French parents to send their children to English schools as well as publicizing many of his language cases; and many other causes.
I remember it as being a heavy time – we were getting it from all sides at times for being "too harsh", "radical", or, nonsensically, "anti-Quebec".
And during the period when there was a perceived "language peace" in Quebec, it was necessary to not retreat, especially when issues like Pastagate and outbursts of intolerance by individuals inspired by the PQ's 2012 victory and their proposed Charter of Values reared their ugly head.
As we now all know, that language peace has come to a halt with what many, including The Suburban, consider to be a new, wholly unnecessary, inexplicable, discriminatory and unconstitutional new language law, Bill 96. As this article is being written, the new law has been or is being contested by Bar associations, school boards, and municipalities whose bilingual status is assured or has to be reaffirmed with resolutions depending on the amount of mother-tongue English speakers in their respective populations.
The fights have continued from 2007 to the present day under current editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman — for Saul Itzhayek, freed from unjust imprisonment in India: for Kirkland resident Ella Marchildon getting RAMQ to reverse its refusal and finally pay for her cancer treatment in the United States; for Edna Dietrich freeing her from illegal curatorship;for journalistic freedom when he and Publisher Michael Sochaczevski stood alone in successfully defeating the Payette Plan; for language rights once again in helping lead the successful fight against Bill 14 (for which The Gazette put Wajsman on its cover) and now against Bill 96; for the award-winning series that halted Quebec's planned Decree cutting critical care to seniors what we called, in effect, "state-enforced euthanasia; and always being inspired by civil rights leaders of the past, standing up against racial profiling by police, calling for long overdue body cams, opposing the closing of community police stations, exposing violent anti-Israel and antisemitic radicals, fighting discriminatory immigration policies, unfair taxation, censorship, and other threats to the well-being of our community of readers and society in general.
Through all obstacles, including some slings and arrows from the more politically correct forces out there who prefer quiet compliance, we have soldiered on.
And we will continue to do so, in the tradition started by Sophie Wollock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.