More than 60 Montreal Jewish community members who were in Essaouira, Morocco for the ceremony marking the Yom Hillula (anniversary of the death) for Rabbi Haim Pinto (1748-1845) are safe following the major earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people and injured at least 2,000 others, says Federation CJA.
Each year, Jews from around the world make a pilgrimage to the coastal town to mark the passing of the rabbi, who was the leading Jewish spiritual leader there. His followers and descendants have synagogues worldwide.
According to news reports, residents of Essaouira felt the tremors of last Friday's earthquake and escaped from their homes, worried the structures would be destroyed.
Federation CJA's statement adds that "in the aftermath of the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Morocco, Federation CJA, Communauté Sépharade Unifiée de Québec (CSUQ) CSUQ and the Montreal Jewish community express our sympathies for the over 2,000 lives lost," Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak posted Sunday night. "We are also deeply concerned about the Jewish community of Morocco, estimated at 3,000. Federation CJA’s partners at the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) are currently in the country assessing what, if any, needs the Jewish community of Morocco has at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this devastating earthquake. Federation CJA and CSUQ will continue to work with our local and international partners to assess any needs for support."
An update by the organization Monday explained that "the earthquake caused widespread damage and destruction, especially within the ancient quarters of Marrakech and rural villages in the region. The last major earthquake in the region was in February 2004, when 628 people were killed in the north of the country."
• "The Moroccan government is still assessing the situation on the ground and has yet to decide whether it will request and facilitate international assistance or rely on local resources to manage the response."
• "The Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), which has operated in Morocco since the 1940s, plans to partner with the local Jewish community to provide immediate non-sectarian relief, likely in the form of food, medicine, temporary shelter, and medical support. Two JDC staff are already on their way to Marrakech to assess the emerging needs, while JDC's country director will coordinate with the community in Casablanca."
• "The Jewish Agency for Israel is also in contact with the local Jewish community to assess their needs."
• "Israel’s President Isaac Herzog shared condolences online, expressing that, 'Our hearts are with the Moroccan people. On behalf of the people of Israel, I send deepest condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and all the people of Morocco for the tragic loss of life in last night’s earthquake. We pray for the injured. Israel is ready to help as needed.'"
• "Countries around the world have offered support."
• "Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, instructed the IDF and the Defence establishment to prepare to send humanitarian aid and search-and-rescue teams."
• "For over six decades, Jews of Moroccan descent have been an integral part of the Montreal Jewish community. Today, they represent over 20 percent of our diverse community. We know that many still have deep ties and family members in Morocco and return frequently to visit."
Federation CJA is urging the community to donate to help those impacted by the earthquake, at donations.federationcja.org/en/morocco-earthquake-relief?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Earthquake+hits+Morocco&utm_campaign=Morocco-Eearthquake-20230910-EN.
