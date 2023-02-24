The SPVM's Economic Crimes Section is asking for the public's help in identifying two woman and four men perpetrating dozens of frauds against seniors in the Lachine, LaSalle and Verdun boroughs.
An SPVM statement says that in all cases, "the suspects used an application that allows them to write the names of financial institutions on the caller ID of their victim's phones. The scheme consists first in phoning a senior and making the individual believe that there has been a fraudulent transaction on the bank card.
"In an insistent tone, the false representative tells the victim that it is urgent to act to correct the situation and asks [the senior] to provide his or her personal identification number (PIN). The fraudster then tells the victim to insert the bank card in an envelope and a mailman will pick up the envelope to bring it back to the financial institution."
Then, "a uniformed accomplice takes over and quickly shows up at the victim's residence to retrieve the envelope. Subsequently, the bank cards taken by the fraudsters are used to withdraw money from ATMs or to buy prepaid cards at various businesses."
The first suspect is described as a "swarthy-skinned man, about 30 years old, who wore a cap, a bib and a mailman's suit bearing the Canada Post logo. He wore white and black shoes." The second suspect is described as a "white-skinned woman, about 25 years old, with dark hair. She wore a black winter coat with a fur hood, black pants and booties, and a Burberry-style scarf."
The third suspect is described as a "white-skinned man with a shaved head, about 35 years old. He wore sunglasses, a coat and black gloves. He was dressed in grey pants and dark shoes." The fourth suspect is a "white-skinned man, about 20 years old. He wore a pale beige toque, a brown and black puffy coat, black pants and dark shoes.
The fifth suspect is a "black-skinned woman, about 25 years old, with long black wavy hair. She wore a black puffy coat, pale ribbed leggings and dark shoes." The sixth suspect is a "white-skinned man, about 25 years old, who wore a black headgear, a dark coat with a white hood, dark pants and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or their neighbourhood police station, or "file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply. The SPVM thanks the population for its cooperation."
The SPVM also offered some tips to avoid being defrauded by these and other individuals using the same mode of operation.
• "Never trust what is written on your phone's display, because fraudsters use applications that allow them to write the names of financial institutions."
• "Never give personal information over the phone."
• "Remember that financial institutions never ask their customers to hand over bank cards or reveal their personal identification number (PIN)."
• "Tell the person calling you that you will call them back. In ninety-nine percent of cases, fraudsters will hang up because they do not want to give a number to reach them."
• "Never give in to pressure."
• "Always consult a member of your family or a trusted loved one to validate the information received."
• "If in doubt, do not hesitate to consult your financial institution — in person or using an official number — or your neighbourhood police station."
